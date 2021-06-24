Amazon announces plans to build solar farm in Mississippi, Arkansas

JACKSON, Miss. — Amazon has announced plans to build a solar farm in Mississippi, Arkansas and at least nine other states.

The project is part of a company launch of new renewable energy projects throughout the U.S., Canada, Finland, and Spain. Amazon said the 175-megawatt solar farm in Mississippi will come online in 2024.

The project is just the latest development in Amazon’s growing presence in Mississippi. Amazon announced in November that it was opening its third fulfillment center in Mississippi for sorting and processing orders.