Almost three years later, DNA evidence from a dreadlock leads to an attempted murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with attempted murder after an armed robbery almost three years later. Jamarious Jones is accused of walking into the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Summer Ave in December 2018, robbing the store and shooting an employee.

Two people walked into the store with handguns and found the nearest employee. They demanded money from the register. After opening the register, the employee tried to defend himself.

He was shot in the chest by one of the assailants. While fighting with the two, the employee was able to pull a dreadlock from the suspect’s scalp.

The assailants managed to escape with an undetermined amount of money and fled on foot.

After the incident, Memphis Police CSI teams went to the scene and collected evidence. They sent the single dreadlock to the FBI Laboratory for DNA analysis.

Once the material was processed, it was linked to Jamarious Jones. In addition, CrimeStoppers received a tip in October 2020 verifying Jones as the shooter in the robbery.

Jones is now in police custody, and he has been charged with attempted first-degree murder as well as especially aggravated robbery. There is no bond currently posted.

