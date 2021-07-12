Adopted son arrested, charged with cold case involving Tennessee couple in their 80s

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police have arrested a man accused of killing an elderly couple over a decade ago.

William and Ina Campbell were found dead in their Jackson Road home on January 29, 2010. Police found them dead in their beds each with a single gunshot wound to the head. Their home had also been ransacked.

“These were innocent victims. These were people who were beloved by their community. They lived in their neighborhood for a number of years. Their neighbors loved them and they’re all happy to see some resolution,” said Detective Keenan Carlton with the Clarksville Police Department Special Operations Homicide Unit.

Police also suspected the suspect knew the victims, as neighbors didn’t report hearing any disturbance or dogs barking. A Grand Jury returned an indictment for the couple’s adopted son, 63-year-old William Roger Campbell.

On June 21, deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia arrested Campbell at his home. News 2 was the only crew on the scene when Campbell was extradited back to Clarksville and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on Saturday.

A recent review of the case led detectives to Campbell, although Detective Carlton credits detectives on the case for their initial groundwork.

“Most of the pieces were already there. Like I said, from the initial investigation. Several of those detectives that worked that have since retired,” Detective Carlton said. “And I know this was a case that they deeply cared about. We were able to put the final piece together to ultimately get some resolution.”

Although the 2010 cold case meant a lot of heartbreak to the community, Clarksville police hope the arrest will bring hope to other families.

“I think a case that took this long to solve, I think it gives hope to some of the other families that haven’t seen justice in their loved one’s case and lets them know that the police department is still going to constantly search for answers and justice in their loved one’s case,” Detective Carlton said.

The Clarksville Police Department is actively investigating several other cold cases, including the murder of Felicia Carson, who was stabbed 72 times and discovered by her children.

Anyone with information on any Clarksville case is asked to reach out to the Clarksville Police Department’s Special Operations Homicide Unit at 931-648-0656 ext. 5042.

