Activists, community leaders honor civil rights icon John Lewis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local activists and community members gathered at the I Am a Man plaza downtown to honor the life and legacy of the late Representative John Lewis.

The candlelight vigil was one of more than 100 vigils happening across the nation on Saturday night to celebrate life of the Civil Rights icon one year after his passing.

Here in Memphis, attendees say the event also served as a call to action demanding congress pass a suite of democracy reform bills, including the for the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

“What we can do in memphis is continue to fight for voting rights. To increase our voting at every election whether it’s local state or federal and we must educate the people on what’s on the ballot,” said Kermit Moore, who is one of the organizers.

Many leaders have come forward saying the best way to honor Lewis, is by protecting his voting act, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

