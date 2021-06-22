901 WRAP to help keep witnesses safe during cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say about 40-percent of this year’s 137 homicides are currently unsolved. First, Crime Stoppers increased the cash reward for tips leading to arrests in these cases, and now there’s a new program to protect witnesses and help them come forward safely.

901 WRAP, or Witness Relocation and Assistance Program, is to help people who witness crimes come forward and testify. To do that, witnesses who enter the program will be re-located during a trial to a safe place free of intimidation and threats.

The program’s details are still being ironed out.

One of the biggest supports is Pastor Bill Adkins of Greater Imani Church, who donated $10,000 to kick off the program. Other churches, businesses, and the community are strongly encouraged to do the same.

You can donate online or send checks to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission.