6-year-old boy shot & killed in Sumner County, determined ‘purely accidental’

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A six-year-old boy was shot and killed in Sumner County on Sunday.

According to a release from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 9:30 a.m. on Fairfield Road. Authorities were called to the scene for a report that a six-year-old boy was shot.

The child did not survive his injuries and died at a Nashville hospital. Investigators determined the shooting was purely accidental. The Sheriff’s Office issued a statement grieving and praying for the family of the boy. They ask the community to provide them with privacy during this difficult situation.

No other information was immediately released.

