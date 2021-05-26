5 Tennessee wine trails to visit this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is home to some of the country’s most beautiful mountains and parks. But if you’re looking to tackle one of the state’s many trails without the fear of getting poison ivy, the state has you covered there too – wine trails!
What better way to spend a summer weekend than trying out local wineries and vineyards? Here’s a list of five wine trails you can explore in the Volunteer State.
Rocky Top Wine Trail
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Right in the heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, you’ll find the Rocky Top Wine Trail. You can pick up your passport at one of the participating wineries. If you visit three locations, you receive a free souvenir wine glass. There is also a gift for visiting all five wineries!
Wineries on the Trail
- Hillside Winery
- Apple Barn Winery
- Apple Barn Cider House
- Mountain Valley Winery
- Mill Bridge Winery
To learn more about each winery, click here.
Upper Cumberland Wine Trail
Cookeville, Tennessee (and surrounding areas)
Take a trip through the beautiful Upper Cumberland back roads and sample a group of wineries that are all small and family-owned. Pick up a “Wine Trail Rack Card” at any of the eight wineries or visitor centers. If you complete the trail you receive a special gift!
Wineries on the Trail
- Cellar 53 Winery
- Chestnut Hill Winery
- DelMonaco Winery & Vineyard
- Highland Manor Winery
- Holly Ridge Winery & Vineyards
- Northfield Vineyards
- Paris Winery
- Stonehaus Winery
To learn more about each winery, click here.
Natchez Trace Wine Trail
Hampshire, Tennessee (and surrounding areas)
About an hour east of Nashville is where you’ll find the Natchez Trace Wine Trail which is comprised of four family-owned wineries. You can download the passport for the trail here.
Wineries on the Trail
- Grinder’s Switch Winery
- Keg Springs Winery
- Amber Falls Winery
- Natchez Hills Vineyard
To learn more about each winery, click here.
Foothills Wine & Cider Trail
Knoxville, Tennessee (and surrounding areas)
The Foothills Wine & Cider Trail is the perfect blend of nature and wine! From award-winning wines and ciders to festivals and gorgeous vineyards, there is something for everyone on this trail!
Wineries on the Trail
- Tsali Notch Vineyard
- Cades Cove Cellars
- Mill Bridge Winery
- Wyile Cider Mill
- Pigeon River Winery
To learn more about each winery, click here.
Wine Trail of West Tennessee
From Memphis to Paris, Tennessee (and surrounding areas)
Head west to enjoy a truly unique experience that you can only find on the Wine Trail of West Tennessee. Each winery is family-owned and dedicated to serving up a good time with good wine.
Wineries on the Trail
- Old Millington Winery
- Delta Blues Winery
- de terra Winery & Vineyard
- Century Farm Winery
- Crown Winery
- Paris Winery
- White Squirrel Winery
To learn more about each winery, click here.