FORREST CITY, Ark. – A Forrest City mother is demanding answers after her four-year-old was found walking along a busy street minutes after being dropped off at school.

Kierra Washington said she watched as her son, Kylon, walked into ABC Pre-School around 9 a.m.

“I watched him walk to the end of the hall like I always do every day,” Washington said.

But about a half hour later, Washington’s friend Shana Burgess said she saw Kylon walking near Autozone, about half a mile from his school.

“That’s not a good part of the neighborhood for a child to be walking. There’s a lot of people doing a lot of little strange things over there on that little strip,” said Shana Burgess.

Washington said she later learned from her son that when he found his classroom empty he’d decided to walk home.

“And no one said, ‘Hey, where’re you going?’ or anything like that. So he was able to get out the door, across the street with nobody knowing,” said Washington.

The Forrest City School District released the following statement:

“The Forrest City School District is aware of an incident involving an ABC Pre-school student this morning. The matter is under investigation and we have no further comment at this time.”

But parents say the school’s response is far from reassuring.

“We all want answers on how did this baby get out of the whole – all the way out the front door and nobody noticed it?” said Burgess.

“I could have lost my son, I could have been burying my son,” said Washington.