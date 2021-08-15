4 killed in overnight shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say separate shootings across the city have left four people dead.

At around 10 p.m., police responded to a man down call in the 2000 block of West Shelby Drive. Police say officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Soon after, police responded to a shooting victim in a vehicle on B.B. King & Union. According to Memphis Police, the shooting actually happened in the area of Trigg and Olive.

The passenger of the vehicle had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police also responded to a shooting at a gas station on Watkins near Dabbs at 11:35 p.m. Memphis Police say that victim was also shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene.

On 8/14 at 11:35 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 3713 N. Watkins. Officers located an unresponsive male suffering from multiple GSWs. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect info was given.

Memphis Police say officers then responded to a shooting on Homer Street near Macon Road at 12:02 a.m. A man was pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police say a woman was detained.

If you have any information regarding these shootings, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.