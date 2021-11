MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says all four children have been found safe Wednesday night after they issued an AMBER alert.

According to Memphis Police, Mariah Thomas, Jamiyah Thomas, Chance Veasley and Keimiaya Veasley were found in the 2800 block of Nathan Avenue in Binghampton at 7 p.m.

Scene on Nathan Avenue

TBI says their mother, Jamisha Thomas, remains at large.

