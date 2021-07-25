3 shot, one fatally, in parking lot at North Memphis club, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were shot in the parking lot of a North Memphis club overnight, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m., on Sunday morning at CC’s Blues Club in the 1200 block of Thomas. The three people were shot while standing in the parking lot.

@ approx 1:45 am, officers responded to a shooting at 1247 Thomas, CC's Blues Club. Three individuals were shot while standing in the parking lot. Two victims were xported to ROH in non-critical condition. The 3rd victim was xported and later pronounced deceased. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 25, 2021

Memphis Police said two victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in non critical condition. The third shooting victim was transported as well, but later died.

No arrests have been made. MPD said anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.