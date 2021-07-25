3 shot, one fatally, in parking lot at North Memphis club, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were shot in the parking lot of a North Memphis club overnight, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m., on Sunday morning at CC’s Blues Club in the 1200 block of Thomas. The three people were shot while standing in the parking lot.

Memphis Police said two victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in non critical condition. The third shooting victim was transported as well, but later died.

No arrests have been made. MPD said anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

'Garden of the Phoenix' displays long history of US-Japan relations

The world's best cornhole players land in Memphis for ACL Pro Series

Leaders speak at community walk through

'I didn’t mean to startle anyone': Bodycam footage shows arrest of Iowa man found with guns, ammo in hotel

More News