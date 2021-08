MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were shot at an apartment complex in Parkway Village, Memphis Police say.

Police say the shooting happened at the Dogwood Trace Apartments on Oak Forest Way at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Two victims went to the hospital in critical condition, while the third victim went in non-critical condition. Police say the two suspects responsible were traveling in a white sedan.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.