MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A fatal car crash left three people dead in Oakhaven on Thursday night.

The crash happened on Getwell and Arnold Road near Shelby Drive around 11 p.m.

Police confirmed that three adults were pronounced dead on the scene. Another adult was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

The crash involved two vehicles- a Chevy Impala and a Dodge Charger.

While we don’t know the cause of the crash, neighbors nearby told us that speeding happens often on the street.

We will update this page when more information is released.