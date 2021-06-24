3 forced to jump from second floor to escape fire at Parkway Village apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people, including a child, were forced to jump from the second floor of a Parkway Village apartment building to escape a fire, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

The fire department responded to a fire at the Villas at Willow Creek on Water Tree Drive at just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening. Heavy smoke was showing from the building when firefighters arrived on the scene.

The fire department says the man, woman and child who jumped out of the building refused to be taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.