3 convicted in federal court of Memphis bank robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— Federal prosecutors say three people face prison sentences after they were convicted in Tennessee court of using tracking devices and zip ties to abduct bank employees and steal more than $600,000.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis says Antonio Johnson, Travis Jackson and Shalundra Johnson have been found guilty of kidnapping and bank robbery charges.

In three separate robberies of Memphis banks in 2018 and 2019, bank employees were restrained in zip ties and taken from their homes at gunpoint.

Prosecutors say the defendants forced the employees to take them to the banks, where they stole money.