MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman has been charged in connection with the Frayser shooting incident that left two people, including a 10-year-old child, injured last week, police said.

New information was released Wednesday on the incident that we reported on last week that left a man and his 10-year-old nephew injured.

According to the police report, Jeremy Townsel, his girlfriend and his sister were all assaulted after an argument involving a fight between his nephew and a neighbor’s child.

The argument began when neighbors, Kennetha Brown and Denzel Shaw, knocked on Townsel’s sister door, police said.

Townsel said when he answered the door, Brown, Shaw and several other individuals began yelling. He said he tried to calm the situation, but knew they had “come to fight, not talk,” according to police.

Police said Shaw pushed Townsel then punched his girlfriend in the face, while Brown was spraying the two and the sister with a chemical agent.

Townsel told police that during the altercation, someone standing behind Shaw began firing shots at them, hitting him and his nephew.

Shaw, Brown and the other individuals fled the scene after the shots were fired.

Brown was later charged with three counts of aggravated assault for spraying the chemical agent.

No arrests have been made for Shaw or the suspected shooter.

We will update this page when more information is released.