MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Three men have been charged after police say they shot one person during Young Dolph’s vigil on Thursday.

It happened next door to Makeda’s Cookies, where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was gunned down Wednesday. Fans of Young Dolph had set up a memorial for him in front of the store.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police said Terrance Jones, 23, Jailon Nelvis, 19, and Tavis McQueen, 22, were driving north on Airways when they fired one shot into the crowd, striking the victim.

According to the affidavit, Jones was the gunmen who fired the shot from the backseat of the vehicle.

Officers who were already on the scene followed the Nissan as the suspects tried to flee.

The suspects crashed on Kerr Ave and Mississippi Blvd shortly after and began fleeing on foot, police said.

Police said the three threw their handguns as they were getting out of the vehicle to run away. After catching the suspects, officers located two handguns in the street, one in a field and one next to a garbage can, according to the affidavit. They also located two firearms inside of the car.

Police stated that the Nissan, which was driven by McQueen, was stolen.

The suspects were taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, three counts of possession of prohibited weapon, two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of theft of property, and six counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

All three are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 22.