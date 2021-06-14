2nd Gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Memphis to push vaccination effort

Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff appear on stage after Harris delivered her acceptance speech on the third night of the Democratic National Convention in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Memphis this week to promote the Biden administration’s push of getting Americans vaccinated.

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will arrive in Memphis on Wednesday, June 16. His exact schedule has not been released at this time.

Emhoff visited Memphis back in May with Labor Secretary Martin Walsh, and made a stop at the Dr. Benjamin L. Hooks Job Corps Center to discuss getting women good jobs and the role infrastructure plays in America’s future.

Emhoff and Walsh spoke to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties training and finding jobs for the American workforce.

The latest tour revolves around the nation’s vaccination efforts. Harris kicked off the nation-wide tour on Monday with a trip to Greenville, South Carolina. She’ will travel to Atlanta on Friday. EPA Administrator Michael Regan will visit Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina for the same purpose.