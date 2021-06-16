Vice president’s husband visits Memphis to push vaccination effort

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, wrapped up a tour Wednesday of the Pipkin Building vaccination site in Memphis.

It’s all part of the Biden Administration’s effort to get as many Americans vaccinated as possible.

Emhoff spent about an hour at the Pipkin Building talking with workers and quite possibly a few people who got the vaccine.

The stop in Memphis is one of many that Emhoff, the vice president and other members of the Biden administration are making. Their goal is to canvass the country and convince as many unvaccinated people as possible to get vaccinated before the July 4th holiday.

In the Bluff City, Emhoff is working with community organizers who went through the neighborhoods surrounding Douglas High School Wednesday afternoon, passing out flyers for a vaccination pop-up site located at Douglas Park.

It’ll be open this Friday during the Juneteenth Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You don’t need an appointment.

Emhoff delivered a speech at Douglas High School Wednesday afternoon.

“Get vaccinated. It’s simple. It’s easy. It’s free,” Emhoff said, “It’s everywhere, like you can just got out right now and get it.”

According to the Biden administration, 63 percent of American adults have been vaccinated. As a result, officials claim COVID-19 cases are down more than 90 percent since Jan. 20.

Looking at the big pictures, Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Only 35 percent of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated.

The pace of vaccinations in Shelby County has slowed to a crawl. The county is averaging about 1,300 a day. Leaders had hoped to have 700,000 people vaccinated by August.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 65 percent of adults in the U.S. have at least one dose of the vaccine. President Joe Biden had set a goal to reach 70 percent vaccinated by July 4.