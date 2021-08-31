29 percent of Mississippi school’s students quarantined

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. – Almost a third of all students at one Mississippi school are now in quarantine, newly released numbers from DeSoto County Schools reveal.

During the week ending on August 27, 29 percent of students at Lewisburg Middle School had come into close contact with someone who’s tested positive for Covid-19. It’s more than seven times the district average.

“I’m not surprised that we’re seeing an increased number of cases especially in schools where children are not masking,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Manoj Jain.

Lewisburg Middle School has transitioned to virtual learning until September 8 as a result of the Covid outbreak. About five percent of the student body has tested positive and 53 new cases were recorded last week.

Across the school district, 496 students and 82 staff members were Covid-positive at the end of last week. That’s about 1.4 percent of the district at large.

“They going to school and don’t know who has Covid, putting theyself at risk. I think they should be virtual,” said grandmother Debra Hall.

In addition to Lewisburg, Hernando High School is operating under a hybrid learning model after initially moving to a fully virtual one.

But virtual has its drawbacks.

“For us parents, of course, it’s a burden on us to have to take off from work and attend to them during virtual or online classes,” said Camelia Martinez.