$25K if you can help Memphis police find shooter who killed a 6-year-old girl and teenage boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been a year and a half since someone shot into a Hickory Hill home and killed a little girl and a teenage boy, and police still haven’t found the person responsible. They are hoping a new $25,000 reward will get people talking.

House on Kirby Mills Cove

Ashlyn Luckett, 6, and LeQuan Boyd, 16, were rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital around 9 p.m. on January 20, 2020, after someone drove by their house on Kirby Mills Cove and opened fire. There were bullets holes all over the windows and doors of the home.

Six-year-old dead after a double shooting in Hickory Hill

Police have not made any arrests in the case but said the investigation is ongoing. The FBI is offering the $25,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of shooter or shooters.

If you know anything that can help police, you are urged to contact Homicide at (901) 636-3300, CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH, or the FBI.