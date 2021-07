WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two people were shot in West Memphis, according to West Memphis Police.

WMPD said two subjects received non-life-threatening injuries. It happened at the Courtyard Apartments in the 300 block of Walker.

There were also reports of a standoff.

It’s unclear who shot the victims.

The West Memphis Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Wednesday’s shooting to please contact the Crittenden County Crimes Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

This is a developing story.