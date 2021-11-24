MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police responded to two separate shootings across the street from each other on North Watkins that happened just hours apart.

The first shooting incident occurred at a T-Mobile on North Watkins around 10 p.m. last night. One male was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

No arrest have been made at this time regarding this incident.

The second shooting happened right across the street at the Valero gas station on North Watkins around 4 a.m. No information about the shootings has been released by police.

Both shootings are still ongoing investigations.