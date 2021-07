MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are in critical condition after being shot at a South Memphis apartment complex on Tuesday evening, according to Memphis Police.

Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 2400 block of West Hillview shortly after 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located two shooting victims, and they were both transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

*correction*

