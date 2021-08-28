2 dead, 3 injured following overnight violence in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dyersburg Police say overnight violence has left two people dead and three others injured.

Just before 2 a.m., Dyersburg Police responded to a stabbing bar called Chequers on South Main. Police say four people were stabbed in the parking lot after a fight.

All four victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. One of the victims, identified by police as 22-year-old Jadarius Jenkins, died of his injuries.

Dyersburg Police say 25-year-old Robert Chesser was arrested for the stabbings after an officer spotted him on Troy Avenue near Tucker Street. Chesser has been charged with first degree murder, as well as three counts of attempted first degree murder.

Later, off-duty Dyersburg Police officers reportedly responded to West Tennessee Healthcare because of a large “disorderly” crowd that had gathered in the parking lot of the hospital. Police say Dyer County deputies also made the scene to help secure the inside of the hospital.

According to police, 46-year-old Ayana Johnson fired a gun as officers worked to clear the parking lot. Johnson reportedly fired the gun after a group of people tried to assault her son. Police say Johnson was cited to Dyersburg City Court for firing a gun within city limits.

Dyersburg Police officers remained on scene until just after 4:45 a.m., when they were called to a report of a shooting on Countryman Street. Officers reportedly found a shooting victim, identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Griffin, on the side of the road. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Griffin’s bike was found next to his body. At this time, police say they have not identified any suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 311, (731) 285-1212, or Crime Stoppers at (731) 285-TIPS.