MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Two men have been charged after police say they carjacked a woman outside of HI-Tone nightclub Tuesday night.

The victim told police she was walking towards the main entrance of the club when four men approached her, one with a handgun.

Police said the man holding the gun took the victim’s keys and the men fled in her 2021 Honda Accord.

Police located the vehicle two hours later at a food market on Alcy Road in South Memphis. One suspect, Kerrion Fifer, was found inside the car and another, Kevin McMahan, was later found on foot, police say.

Both men were arrested and charged with evading arrest.

McMahan was additionally charged with aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm with intent. Fifer was charged with theft of property.

No bond information has been released.

The other two suspects are still wanted by police.