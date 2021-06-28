2 arrested after Arkansas officer struck, killed by vehicle

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A northwest Arkansas police officer was killed when he was struck by a vehicle. Two people are in custody.

Pea Ridge police Lt. Michael Lisenbee says Officer Kevin Apple died Saturday after being struck in the parking lot of a convenience store by a vehicle sought by Rogers police. The vehicle left the scene and was later found in Bella Vista.

Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway says 22-year-old Shawna Cash of Pine Bluff and 18-year-old Elijah Andazola of Bella Vista were arrested on warrants including capital murder or attempted capital murder.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on their behalf.

