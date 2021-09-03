1st Afghan refugee since Taliban takeover arrives in Utah

News

by: , Lindsay Whitehurst

Posted: / Updated:

Azim Kakaie, 34, speaks during an interview Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The first Afghan refugee to arrive in Utah since the nation’s swift takeover by the Taliban is a man who built a life as an air-traffic controller in Kabul before he had to flee the country. Kakaie said that his wife tried to leave the country for days and endured beatings at Taliban checkpoints before she was able to board a plane. She’s now in Germany. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The first Afghan refugee to arrive in Utah since the nation’s swift takeover by the Taliban is a man who built a life as an air-traffic controller in Kabul before he had to flee. Azim Kakaie said Thursday that his wife tried to leave the country for days and endured beatings at Taliban checkpoints before she was able to board a plane. She’s now in Germany.

A devastating suicide bombing hit the airport just 30 minutes after she was admitted, killing 13 U.S. troops and more than 160 Afghans. Kakaie says he’s looking forward to building a life in Utah even as he still worries about his family back home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Local woman loses two children to COVID-19

Has the delta variant peaked?

Security guards rescue Frayser man from burning apartment

Dr. Ron Buck

Dr. Ron Buck

DeSoto County superintendent avoids questions as doctors claim they’re being ignored

More News