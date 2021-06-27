17 men charged in Metro Nashville PD human trafficking operation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit led a two-day undercover operation that led to the arrest of 17 men.

According to police, the men agreed to pay for sex with an undercover police officer who was presenting herself as a 16-year-old-girl.

Police said the men arrived at a hotel in the area of Donelson Pike and Royal Parkway in response to an Internet ad. The suspects were then arrested after going into a room and exchanging money as payment for sex.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security also assisted Metro police during the operation Thursday and Friday. The following suspects were each charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act.

































(Courtesy: MNPD)

Friday:

· Chhatra Bhujel, 35, of Nashville;

· Terrance Green, 41, of Smyrna, TN;

· Robert Ambrose, 63, of Bon Aqua, TN;

· Shontez Brown, 45, of Notasulga, AL;

· Joshua Haines, 26, of Dowelltown, TN;

· Rex Stone, 49, of Lebanon, TN;

· Eleazar Ramirez, 35, of Smyrna, TN;

· Adolpho Ramirez, 38, of Crossville, TN.

Thursday:

· Barry Gardner, 35, of Nashville (also charged with cocaine and gun possession);

· Dwayne Small Jr., 23, of Nashville;

· Jack Davenport, 24, of Nashville;

· Jaykumar Patel, 21, of Murfreesboro;

· Sourabh Verma, 37, of Franklin;

· Michael Corsaro, 46, of Hendersonville;

· Fredy Padilla, 36, of Nashville;

· Byombe Issa, 30, of Bowling Green, KY;

· Abraham Sanchez, 30, of Clarksville.