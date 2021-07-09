16-year-old charged in West Helena Walmart carjacking

WEST HELENA, Ark. — Helena-West Helena Police say a 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a carjacking at the West Helena Walmart.

The carjacking happened at around 11:44 a.m. Thursday morning. The victim reportedly told police he was getting out of his car when a teen approached him with a firearm and demanded his keys.

The victim gave the teen his keys and called 911 as the teen drove away.

Police say they later learned the victim’s car was involved in a shooting at Tony’s Grocery in Helena. Officers later found the car in the 400 block of Baker Street in West Helena.

Police reportedly found the teen in a vacant apartment nearby and took him into custody.

The 16-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, terroristic act and breaking or entering. His bond has been set at $250,000.