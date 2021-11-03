MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vaccination cards have become a hot commodity as more businesses require employees and patrons be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

U.S. Customs agents say nearly 15,000 fake cards have come into the United States through Memphis.

The agents say that it appears all of the cards are coming from foreign countries.



They became suspicious of one recent shipment because the cards appeared to be made by someone who does not speak fluent English.



“We all tossed it around looked at it and upon closer look the high gloss paper, the misspellings and the grammatical errors is what led us to determine they were counterfeit,” a U.S. Customs agent told WREG.



Buying, selling or using fake vaccine cards is a crime. It can be categorized as unauthorized use of an official government agency seal ,fraud or theft.