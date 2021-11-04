MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Mississippi teen has been indicted on murder, robbery and other felony charges after police say he shot and killed another teen earlier this year, according to the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office

Caleb Hamer, who was 14 at the time, was indicted Thursday on counts of first-degree felony murder, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft under $1,000. Weirich’s office said he is being charged as an adult.

Police said the shooting happened on April 11th of this year in the 3200 block of Forest Brook Drive in Parkway Village.

Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot in the living room of the home and later found Joseph Boose, 18, with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said Boose told the witnesses that 14-year old Hamer had shot him.

Hamer, who was still standing with the pistol, admitted that Boose was correct, authorities said.

Boose was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said Hamer also stole a pistol from the home and used Boose’s debit card before he was caught 10 days later in Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Hamer is being held at the Shelby County Jail East juvenile facility on a $175,000 bond.