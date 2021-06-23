11-year-old crushed by Branson roller coaster airlifted back to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The grandmother of an 11-year-old boy who had his legs and an arm crushed in a roller coaster accident in Branson, Missouri, shared pictures of him being airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis Wednesday Night.

“ Le Bonheur Children Hospitals Pedi-Flite Team is here now to transport Aalando to Memphis,” said Shelandra Ford.

Pictures courtesy of Shelandra Ford

Aalando Perry had been at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri since Sunday when he was seriously injured while riding The Branson Coaster.

His grandmother said Aalando, who is visually impaired, tried to get off the coaster on his own when it suddenly stopped and he was run over by the ride.

The Branson Fire Department said it received a call about an injured rider at The Branson Coaster on West 76 Country Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. It took firefighters nearly two hours to free Aalando from the ride.

His grandmother said his legs were nearly severed, and his right arm was crushed. She said doctors don’t know if they will be able to save his legs.

Aalando’s mother, Shavonda Broome, said her son had two blood transfusions and two surgeries since the accident. She said her son has been talking and eating, and they are taking it one day at a time.

Aalando attended Tara Oaks Elementary, where he recently learned how to read and write in Braille and walk with a cane.