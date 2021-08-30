11 arrested in West Tennessee human trafficking bust

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eleven men were arrested and accused of seeking sex with a minor after an undercover operation in Jackson, Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

The two-day human trafficking investigation, which began Aug. 26, placed decoy ads on websites that TBI said were known to be linked to prostitution cases.

The youngest defendant was 24 and the oldest was 79.

Each was booked into the Madison County or Chester County Jail on $100,000 bond and held at the Chester County Jail. A judge later lowered the bond for Gene Depriest to $10,000. The investigation is continuing and more charges may be coming.

Those charged were:

  • Gene Depriest
  • Brandon Williams
  • Clyde Willis
  • Micah Wilson
  • Charles Dunigan
  • Rickius Grant
  • Troyce Hudson
  • Dustin Smith
  • Christopher Clark
  • Shravan Niranjan
  • Brian Patterson

Christopher Clark (DOB: 11/24/96), Milan, Tenn.: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor
Gene Depriest (DOB: 5/17/42), Waverly, Tenn.: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor
Charles Dunigan (DOB: 5/8/85), Jackson, Tenn.: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor, Simple Possession of
Marijuana
Rickius Grant (DOB: 7/24/96), West Memphis, Ark.: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (2 counts), Unlawful
Possession of a Firearm, Simple Possession of Marijuana
Troyce Hudson (DOB: 5/31/75), Jackson, Tenn.: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor
Shravan Niranjan (DOB: 11/20/78), Collierville, Tenn.: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor
Brian Patterson (DOB: 7/23/71), Trezevant, Tenn.: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (2 counts)
Dustin Smith (DOB: 12/1/88), Drummonds, Tenn.: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor
Brandon Williams (DOB: 5/29/82), Bartlett, Tenn.: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor
Clyde Willis (DOB: 8/29/81), Jackson, Tenn.: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor (2 counts)
Micah Wilson (DOB: 12/29/69), Trenton, Tenn.: Patronizing Prostitution of a Minor

TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit partnered with the Jackson Police Department , the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security and the office of 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens as part of Operation United Front, a 12-state human trafficking operation led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

MS man does from COVID

Mississippi governor provides update as Ida moves through state

Hospital hassle

National and Macon shooting

Memphis preps for Ida

More News