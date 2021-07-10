100 and fabulous: Memphis woman celebrates 100th birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends, family and a host of church members are celebrating Mother Ida B. Johnson Saturday for her 100th birthday.

WORDS OF WISDOM! There’s only ONE thing Ms Ida B Johnson wants for her 100th birthday! It’s a gift – she says – that keeps on giving! 🥰 @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/M0jWXouupI — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) July 10, 2021

A parade of well-wishers, made their way down her North Memphis street Saturday morning. Ms. Ida said there is just one thing she is asking for from everyone on her special day.

“To everybody who is supposed to get their shot, be sure and get your shot so you can help the Lord live as long as you can… and be fruitful as you can.. be sure to beyond all reasonable doubt.. be sure to get your shot. Okay and if you do that,” Johnson said.

Ms. Ida’s granddaughter, Felicia Hubbard, said the family is blessed to have her.

“Ms. Ida has been a blessing in our family. She has been our rock..our inspiration. She has just grounded us to be the best we can be,” Felicia Hubbard said.

Kenneth Hubbard, Ms. Ida’s grandson, added, “She can see a silver lining in the absolute worse of any situation. She has to be one of the most positive people I’ve ever met.”

In addition to the gifts, others greeted the centenarian with hugs while masked up of course.