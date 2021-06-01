10 people safe after early morning house fire in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ten people are safe after a fire spred between neighboring homes early Tuesday morning.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the fire began at 3712 Vanuys and then quickly spred to 3706 Vanuys. Both families were able to make it out okay along with a family pet.

Photos from the scene showed the fire was contained to the back of both homes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.