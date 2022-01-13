MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A one-year-old boy has died after being shot in North Memphis on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a shooting on Clayton Avenue around 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they say they found two victims.

The one-year-old was taken to LeBonheur but did not survive his injuries.

The second victim was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. Their age has not been released.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this page when more information is released.