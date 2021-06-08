5 shot, one fatally, in North Memphis shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said officers are investigating the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Eldridge. When they arrived, they located two male shooting victims.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The mother of the man who died did not want to say anything on camera or identify her son but did tell WREG he was 38-years-old.

Charlotte Cobb is a pastor at Charity Outreach Ministries (church) just up the street. She says the man often volunteered.

“They help us with the food boxes, all that kind of stuff. All the things we did for kids like school supplies he was one of our contributors,” Pastor Cobb said, “He was a nice man on my end, you know, you don’t know what other people think or other people have what they have.”

Later on, MPD said three other victims were driven by a private vehicle to Methodist North and are listed as stable. Police said the suspect is known to the victims.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, according to MPD.

Memphis Police said there isn’t any suspect information and anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.