USDA Now Hiring Seasonal Cotton Classer

GOVERNMENT JOBS: SEASONAL COTTON CLASSER

USDA, AMS, COTTON PROGRAM

MEMPHIS, TN

If you are looking for a challenging and rewarding work experience, the USDA has the job for you. $500 sign on bonus for new hired employees that meet qualifications. Selected individuals will be trained to grade cotton samples and enter grades into a computer system.

Applications will be accepted August 2nd – 13th, 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm at the Memphis Classing Office located at 3275 Appling Rd Rm. #6, Memphis, TN 38133 (901-384-3025). Salary is GS-1980 5\1 ($16.90 per hour).

Minimum requirements are 2 years course of study leading to a bachelor’s degree from an accredited school, OR a combination of post High School education and experience, OR 6 months’ work experience in the cotton or agriculture industry or experience in a trade requiring specialized training or licenses. Proof of education and training required. Applications forms OF-612 and OF-306 can be obtained from the address listed above Monday – Friday from 8:30 am – 4:00 pm.

Training begins September 7, 2021 and ends October 1, 2021. Training will be Monday thru Friday (8:00 am – 4:30 pm). The 5 highest scored trainees that pass the training course will be employed as an Agricultural Commodity Grader-Cotton (Classer). HOLIDAY AND WEEKEND WORK IS REQUIRED. SELECTED EMPLOYEES MUST BE ABLE TO WORK ANY SHIFT. There is no promotion potential in this entry level position. Applicants must pass a physical exam. Background checks are performed on all applicants.

Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen and prepared to show picture ID and Social Security card. Veteran’s preference will be applied as appropriate. DD-214 must be provided to qualify for veteran’s preference. Males born after December 31, 1959 who are at least 18 years of age must be able to document registration with the Selective Service System unless certain exemptions are documented.

USDA IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PROVIDER AND EMPLOYER