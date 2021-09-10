USDA Now Hiring- HVI Operators (Production Workers)

USDA NOW HIRING

GOVERNMENT JOBS: HVI Operators (Production Workers)

$500 Sign on Bonus

USDA, AMS, COTTON & TOBACCO PROGRAM

MEMPHIS, TN

If you are looking for a challenging and rewarding work experience, USDA has the job for you. $500 sign on bonus for new hired employees that meet qualifications. Applications will be accepted for seasonal HVI Operators beginning September 13, 2021 – December 17, 2021 from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm in the Memphis Classing Office, Room 6, 3275 Appling Rd., Memphis, TN 38133; telephone number (901) 384-3025. Applications will not be accepted after 3:00 p.m. on December 17, 2021.

CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE PERFORMED ON ALL APPLICANTS. Work experience helpful but not necessary and we will train those selected. Openings are for day and evening shifts. Salary for HVI Operators (GS 1981-03/1) is $13.45 per hour. Applications may be obtained from 3275 Appling Road, Memphis, TN 38133 between the hours 8:30 am and 3:00 pm Monday through Friday.

Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen and must show picture ID and Social Security card at the time the application is submitted. Weekend and holiday work required as needed. Veteran’s preference will be applied as appropriate. DD-214 must be provided to qualify for veteran’s preference. If you are a male born after Dec.31, 1959 and are at least 18 year of age, civil service employment law (5 U.S.C.3328) requires that you must be registered with the Selective Service system, unless you meet certain exemptions (proof of registration and/or exemption required)

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.