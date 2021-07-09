Two job fairs in Memphis on Saturday

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are a few upcoming job fairs that mid-southerners may want to check out.

Saturday, Old Dominion Freight is looking to hire 50 class-A CDL truck drivers and dock workers. Starting rates are $22.50 an hour.

It’s from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the service center on the 2000 block of Spirit of 76 Drive in Whitehaven. Interviews and hires will be made on the spot.

Interested applicants can visit ODFL.com/careers to learn more.

All attendees will be temperature checked upon arrival and should bring a physical copy of their resume. Old Dominion asks all applicants to wear a mask, and interviews will be conducted following social distancing guidelines.

Llindenwood Christian Church is looking to hire assistant teachers at its child care center. It’s holding a job fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the church on Union. It’s in the gymnasium at the rear of the church.

Be sure to bring your resume`, 

