Town of Arlington Hiring Town Planner

Town Planner

The Town of Arlington is seeking a highly motivated individual for a full-time position at Town Hall.

Requirements:

  • Applicants shall have excellent project management, oral and written communication skills.
  • Applicant must have an a Bachelor’s Degree, Master’s Degree preferred, from an accredited college or university in urban or regional planning, civil engineering, or a closely related field.
  • At least five (5) years of public management and professional planning experience, preferably in a municipality.
  • AICP certification is preferred.

Click here for more details on the position, or apply via the employment application.

Salary Range $70,000-$80,000 depending on education and experience.

The Town of Arlington is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

