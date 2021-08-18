Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is Hiring Corrections Deputies ($5,000 Incentive!*)

*Effective November 1, 2021

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire Corrections Deputies. The Corrections Deputies work under direct supervision of an assigned supervisor and will be responsible for the security and maintenance of Shelby County Jail Operations in accordance with established policies and procedures.

Click here to apply for the Corrections Deputy (Sheriff) position or visit scsocareers.com for more information.

Minimum Qualifications (must meet 100%):



1. High school diploma or GED.

2. Must be 18 years of age at time of application.

3. Must be of high moral character.

4. Discharged under honorable conditions from Armed Forces, if applicable .

5. Will be screened for misdemeanor/felony record. (Must not have been convicted of, plead guilty to, or entered a plea of no contest to any felony charge or to any violation of federal or state laws or city ordinances relating to force, violence, theft, dishonesty, gambling, liquor, or controlled substances).

6. Attend and successfully complete a State of Tennessee Correctional Association (T.C.A.) approved basic corrections training academy.

7. PROOF OF EDUCATION, TRAINING, AND/OR EXPERIENCE IS REQUIRED

Duties and Responsibilities

1. Supervises movement of inmates and maintains control in all assigned areas. Adjusts to assignments dictated by changing workload.

2. Performs security checks and routine shakedown searches on each shift to ensure security. Inspects each inmate to verify armband, identity, location, and physical condition to the count sheet or other necessary reports.

3. Enters and accesses information in the computer. Prints rosters and reports that require a clear, written description of an event.

4. Assists in the admittance and release of prisoners.

5. Informs inmates of pod rules and the inmates’ personal responsibilities. Walks, listens, converses, mingles, and interacts with inmates to identify or prevent problems.

6. Maintains an awareness of inmates at all times, checks physical and mental conditions, and takes notice of any abnormal circumstances.

7. Determines which methods and tactics are appropriate for correcting inmate behavior by applying progressive discipline consistently.

8. Follows appropriate procedures under extraordinary circumstances and remains calm to maintain security of facility and safety of all personnel.

9. Resists inmate attempts to manipulate, distract, or interfere with operations of the pod. Resolves minor problems/conflicts before they escalate into major problems.

10. Confiscates items, removes inmate from pod, or uses OC Pepper Spray, if necessary. Responds accordingly to emergencies, i.e., activates PAT device, evacuates inmates to appropriate areas, extinguishes small fires, etc.

11. Exchanges relevant information with relief co-worker and communicates information to superiors.

12. Attends and successfully completes annual in-service training.

13. Performs other related duties as required or directed.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

1. Skilled in verbal and written communication with the ability to pay attention to details, listen, and comprehend what is being said.

2. Ability to adjust to the psychological impact of working in a prison environment under pressure.

3. Ability to make decisions, render judgments, and take action according to rules.

4. Knowledge of Shelby County Jail policies and procedures.

5. Ability to act in a responsible, dependable manner and adhere to organizational policies, rules and behaviors of those in security.

6. Knowledge of the civil and constitutional rights of inmates.

7. Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with other employees.

8. Strong interpersonal skills.

Special Requirements

1. Must be a citizen of the United States.

2. Must be available for shift, holiday and weekend work as required.

3. Must pass a physical agility test upon satisfying initial minimum qualifications.

4. After receiving a contingent offer of employment, must be able to pass a psychological and medical evaluation, and be subject to testing for substance abuse.

5. Must possess a valid Tennessee driver’s license or secure one by date of employment.

6. Must be able to obtain CPR Certification and perform as needed.

7. Must pass a physical examination.

Disclaimer

This position is subject to a background check for any convictions that have substantial relationship to potential job duties. Only convictions that are substantially related to potential job duties will be considered and will not automatically disqualify the candidate.

