Shelby County Schools are Hiring

Shelby County Schools (SCS) is one of the largest school districts in the nation, as well as one of the largest employers in Memphis with more than 14,000 employees sharing one common goal – increasing student achievement across the District!  

From schools to the central office, SCS strives for a mission-driven working environment that empowers all staff to take ownership of their own work, along with providing professional development opportunities to ensure you have the knowledge and skills to continue your growth and be successful in your role. 

If you’re a recent graduate with classroom aspirations, a current educator, or simply exploring a career change…SCS has a job for you! 

Visit www.ChooseSCS.org or email SCSRecruits@scsk12.org to learn more about the new career waiting for you. 

