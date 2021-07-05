PuroClean is Now Hiring Experienced Technicians in Memphis

PuroClean is a local business, providing mitigation and restoration services to our neighbors 24 hours a day after water, fire, and mold damage from mid-south to western Tennessee, to north Mississippi, to east Arkansas, through Shelby County, Fayette County, Hernando, and DeSoto County in Mississippi.

They service the Memphis area 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. Their average “on-site” time in 60 minutes, and they’re looking for an experienced technician to join the team.

Job Duties:

Assist Lead technician on all jobsites. Water Damage Mitigation, Fire Restoration, Mold Remediation, Biohazard Cleanup, Odor Removal and Duct Cleaning.

Jobsite visits to check equipment and assess drying.

Ensure paperwork gets filled out & signed off.

Clean equipment after jobs are completed, help to maintain a clean and orderly warehouse and work van.

Keep work van stocked and clean.

Drive work van when necessary to jobsites, must have insurance on file in the office.

Must have a minimum of 6 months of experience in the restoration industry. (ex: ServPro/Service Master/Paul Davis/Rytech/Fast Dry)

IICRC certification is preferred but not a must.

Must have reliable transportation.

HOW TO APPLY: send resume to puroclean2619@gmail.com

About PuroClean:

The Fors family has been with PuroClean, a small locally owned franchise business, since March 2015, with prior experience in mitigation for more than four years. Before entering the PuroClean franchise, the owner Marcus Fors worked at the Shelby County Health Department, learning about different bacteria and viruses that they also come across in the restoration services they provide. Employees at PuroClean work along side the owner and the rest of the easy to get along with staff as part of the family owned business. They provide on the job training to help you succeed and encourage growth and opportunities within the company.