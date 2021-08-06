Memphis VA Hiring Registered Nurses (RN)

Memphis VA Medical Center is hosting an on-site job fair for Registered Nurses (RN)



Date: August 11, 2021, 8:30 am to 2:30pm

Location: Memphis VA Medical Center (Theater BW218, 2nd Floor), 1030 Jefferson Ave, Memphis, TN 38104



Area of Recruiting: Inpatient (Acute Care)

Applicants will be screened for eligibility, qualifications and will be interviewed on site. If applicants are selected, they will begin some of the pre-placement requirements so please be prepared to stay an additional (2-3hrs). Our goal is to expedite the onboarding process, so we ask that all applicants come prepared with the required documents ready when they arrive for the job fair. The basic requirements that applicants will be expected to provide for proof of eligibility are listed below.



Basic Requirements for Registered Nurse:

United States Citizen *

Graduated from a School of Nursing – Must be a graduate of a school of professional nursing approved by the appropriate state agency and be accredited by the National League for Nursing Accrediting Commission (NLNAC) or the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) *

Registration – Must have a current, full, active and unrestricted licenses/registration as a graduate professional nurse in a state, territory, or commonwealth (i.e. Puerto Rico) of the United States or District of Columbia *

Physical Standards – Must pass physical requirements

English Language Proficiency – Must be proficient in spoken and written English language

* Supporting documentation must be provided

Documents Required for Application Package:

All applicants should bring 2 valid forms of identification (Driver License and Social Security Card). Application packages can be submitted in advance to MemphisHRJobFair@va.gov.