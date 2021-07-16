Fayette County: A new place to live, work, and play

Fayette County, TN Is On The Grow!

Start with choosing your new job! Choose from dozens of companies, hundreds of jobs and pick the one YOU want. New neighborhoods and homes are growing up all over the County. Wonderful educational opportunities, beautiful natural assets and 10 municipalities offering shopping, dining and entertainment make Fayette County an ideal destination to visit….and to live, work and play!

What’s missing? You! Come find that new job. Or that new home. Or just come visit to play for a while. You’re always welcome in Fayette County, TN.

Looking to work in Fayette County? Each of the below great companies is looking for new employees.

Click here for more information on how to apply for jobs at the following companies:

Coilmaster

RAPAC

MPC

Fayette Janitorial

Fayette County Sheriff Dept.

PCS

Tru Wings and Things

Air Veyor Inc

Waste Connections

Your Flooring

FedEx

Columbine Coffee House

Stockdale’s – Oakland

Rehab Etc – Oakland

Dapper Salon

Troxel

City of Piperton

SomerOak Senior Living

Rossville Christian Academy

First United Methodist Church

Piperton Fire Department

Fayette County Chamber

TN College of Applied Technology – Whiteville

Herbi -Systems

Caris Healthcare

Servpro of Fayette Hardeman & Lauderdale

Food Rite – Somerville

Sonic – Somerville

NHC – Somerville

TBC Corp – Rossville

Betterx Pharmacy- Oakland

All of the Above – Moscow

Atlas Fixture & Cabinet Works, INC.

Amplify Air

Looking for a good time? Check these upcoming Events!

Visit fayettecountyworks.com for Event/Activity information.

Fayette County Cotton Festival Sept. 11, 2021

Carl Perkins Harvest of Hope Sept 18, 2021

Rossville BBQ Sept. 24-25, 2021

Thunder Over Fayette County Sept 25, 2021

A Night of Southern Elegance Nov. 6, 2021

Or for year around Activities…

Come visit our Somerville Golf Course, Fair Oaks Golf Course or Southern Axe in Oakland; Stop by Herb Person Lake, the Green Way Trails in Rossville, the Ghost River Canoe Put-In or The Swamp Trail Outlet in Moscow; Then stop in at Lagrange and walk the Civil War Trails.

Grab some lunch at…

The Original Wolf River Cafe

The Hut

Main Street Eatery

Jalapeno’s Grill

Loven-Fresh Smokehouse BBQ

Rossville Express

Papa Johns -Oakland

A New Life Herb

Crow’s Chicken Coop

Thomas Meat & Seafood

Great Schools in Fayette County…

Fayette County Public Schools

Fayette Academy

Rossville Christian Academy

Univ. of TN – Martin Somerville Campus

New Jobs. New Homes. New Fun. It’s all in Fayette County, TN. And it’s all waiting for you!

For more information visit fayettecountyworks.com or contact:

Tina Glover, President

Fayette County Chamber of Commerce

120 E. Court Square Ste. 101

Somerville TN 38068

901.465.8690

Click here to email Tina Glover