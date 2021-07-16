Fayette County: A new place to live, work, and play

Fayette County, TN Is On The Grow!
Start with choosing your new job! Choose from dozens of companies, hundreds of jobs and pick the one YOU want. New neighborhoods and homes are growing up all over the County. Wonderful educational opportunities, beautiful natural assets and 10 municipalities offering shopping, dining and entertainment make Fayette County an ideal destination to visit….and to live, work and play!
What’s missing? You! Come find that new job. Or that new home. Or just come visit to play for a while. You’re always welcome in Fayette County, TN.
Looking to work in Fayette County? Each of the below great companies is looking for new employees.
Click here for more information on how to apply for jobs at the following companies:
- Coilmaster
- RAPAC
- MPC
- Fayette Janitorial
- Fayette County Sheriff Dept.
- PCS
- Tru Wings and Things
- Air Veyor Inc
- Waste Connections
- Your Flooring
- FedEx
- Columbine Coffee House
- Stockdale’s – Oakland
- Rehab Etc – Oakland
- Dapper Salon
- Troxel
- City of Piperton
- SomerOak Senior Living
- Rossville Christian Academy
- First United Methodist Church
- Piperton Fire Department
- Fayette County Chamber
- TN College of Applied Technology – Whiteville
- Herbi -Systems
- Caris Healthcare
- Servpro of Fayette Hardeman & Lauderdale
- Food Rite – Somerville
- Sonic – Somerville
- NHC – Somerville
- TBC Corp – Rossville
- Betterx Pharmacy- Oakland
- All of the Above – Moscow
- Atlas Fixture & Cabinet Works, INC.
- Amplify Air
Looking for a good time? Check these upcoming Events!
Visit fayettecountyworks.com for Event/Activity information.
- Fayette County Cotton Festival Sept. 11, 2021
- Carl Perkins Harvest of Hope Sept 18, 2021
- Rossville BBQ Sept. 24-25, 2021
- Thunder Over Fayette County Sept 25, 2021
- A Night of Southern Elegance Nov. 6, 2021
Or for year around Activities…
Come visit our Somerville Golf Course, Fair Oaks Golf Course or Southern Axe in Oakland; Stop by Herb Person Lake, the Green Way Trails in Rossville, the Ghost River Canoe Put-In or The Swamp Trail Outlet in Moscow; Then stop in at Lagrange and walk the Civil War Trails.
Grab some lunch at…
- The Original Wolf River Cafe
- The Hut
- Main Street Eatery
- Jalapeno’s Grill
- Loven-Fresh Smokehouse BBQ
- Rossville Express
- Papa Johns -Oakland
- A New Life Herb
- Crow’s Chicken Coop
- Thomas Meat & Seafood
Great Schools in Fayette County…
- Fayette County Public Schools
- Fayette Academy
- Rossville Christian Academy
- Univ. of TN – Martin Somerville Campus
New Jobs. New Homes. New Fun. It’s all in Fayette County, TN. And it’s all waiting for you!
For more information visit fayettecountyworks.com or contact:
Tina Glover, President
Fayette County Chamber of Commerce
120 E. Court Square Ste. 101
Somerville TN 38068
901.465.8690
Click here to email Tina Glover