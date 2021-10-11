Are you earning the money and experiencing the benefits you deserve?

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 474 invites you to find out what they have to offer in their field! Immediate openings for electricians, apprentices, and helpers!

They offer wage and benefit packages up to $43.15 per hour (based on experience). One of the biggest dreams we all have is to retire in comfort. IBEW would like to show you how you can work and retire with desirable benefits.

JOB FAIR DETAILS



IBEW invites you to learn more about these opportunities at their upcoming job fair!



Saturday, November 6

1-5pm

6211 Shelby Oaks Drive

Memphis, Tn 38134

The IBEW is committed to the advancement of wages, benefits and working conditions of all electricians! To learn more about their trade and our upcoming job fair, please contact Noel Sherman at 901-277-5014 for more information. Click here for