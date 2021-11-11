Clinical Job Fair

Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021

8:00am-3:00pm

277 S Fourth St. Memphis, TN 38126

Memphis Health Center is now hiring for multiple positions in Memphis, TN. Visit their website and scroll down to “Looking for a job?” to see all available positions.

Memphis Health Center team members know that the patients come first in everything they do. Their most successful team members consistently exhibit a patient-centric focus, going above and beyond in any and every way possible to ensure their patients receive the care and attention that they deserve.