Now Hiring: Forklift Operator
JAM Industries USA LLC is currently looking to grow their Warehouse team. If you are looking for an opportunity to put your warehouse skills and detail-oriented organizational skills to use, then this warehouse associate job opportunity is just the thing for you!!
They are looking for warehouse associates to participate in our warehouse daily operations and activities. The warehouse associate responsibilities include storing materials, picking, packing and scanning orders. The goal is to increase efficiency, profitability, and customer satisfaction!!
They currently have openings in the following teams:
- Key Accounts
- Receiving
- Shipping
- Forklift Operator
Duties and responsibilities may include but are not limited to the following:
- Safely operate an order picker, reach truck, sit down counterbalance, or powered pallet jack.
- Work productively and accurately to complete assigned pick tasks.
- Accurately read and match printed model numbers, unit quantities, and locations to pick orders.
- Demonstrate responsibility and compliance with all safety and quality policies and standards.
- Move to the work as needed in a cooperative and flowing team environment.
- Complete tasks for various departments such as Inventory, Receiving and Shipping.
Job skills and qualifications:
- Proven working experience as a Warehouse Worker
- Familiarity with warehousing practices and methods
- Experience working in a fast-paced environment while maintaining attention to detail
- Good organizational and time management skills
- Ability to lift and maneuver up to 50 lbs. multiple times a day and able to work on your feet for 8-hour shifts
- Knowledge of how to operate warehousing equipment such as a forklift, pallet jack and computer-based inventory systems
- Dependable and reliable daily attendance and work output
- Being able to work independently and as part of a team
- High school degree
A great opportunity with great benefits & pay!
COME JOIN OUR TEAM! #JAMFAM
At JAM USA you will surround yourself with people that are truly passionate about what they do. The Southaven location is only minutes away from Memphis, TN. As a member of the team, you will enjoy a comprehensive compensation package, subsidized health plan, generous employee discounts, and a casual, clean, safe and relaxed work environment not to mention the opportunity to join a winning team!