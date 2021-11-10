Now Hiring: Forklift Operator

JAM Industries USA LLC is currently looking to grow their Warehouse team. If you are looking for an opportunity to put your warehouse skills and detail-oriented organizational skills to use, then this warehouse associate job opportunity is just the thing for you!!

They are looking for warehouse associates to participate in our warehouse daily operations and activities. The warehouse associate responsibilities include storing materials, picking, packing and scanning orders. The goal is to increase efficiency, profitability, and customer satisfaction!!